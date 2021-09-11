UPDATED: Zelina Vega Reacts To Not Being Used on Smackdown, Match Reportedly Cut

UPDATE: While Zelina Vega wasn’t used on tonight’s Smackdown, a new report says a match featuring her was planned but had to be cut. Fightful Select reports that Liv Morgan and an unknown partner were going to face Carmella and Vega, but it had to be cut for time.

There is no word on if the company does plan on having that match happen at some point in the near future.

ORIGINAL: It was a surprise to some that Zelina Vega was not used on tonight’s Smackdown, and the WWE star took to social media to react. Vega was a big part of the company’s promotion for the show due to the timing of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this weekend, which Zelina has a personal connection to. However, WWE did not use her on the show.

Vega noted did interviews promoting tonight’s show in which she talked about losing her father in the 9/11 attacks. She had noted that tonight was “going to be one of those moments where I’ll have to take it in for a second because through all of the noise and everything going on, I owe it to myself to take it all in.”

Vega posted to Twitter with pics of the ring gear she had for tonight’s show, writing, “nevermind.”