– During an appearance on this week’s Wrestling With Freddie podcast, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recalled an instance where she delivered a receipt to former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (aka Sasha Banks) during the women’s Royal Rumble match at the 2022 event. According to Vega, the moment was payback after Mone gave her a Meteora while helping Bianca Belair against Vega months earlier. Vega stated the following on the incident (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ And, of course, she was super apologetic and whatever, but then I was like, ‘Just no. Girl, you got a receipt [coming], I swear to god.’ Like, I was so mad. And then she’s like, ‘Okay, cool. Whatever.’ Royal Rumble happens, and I knew was gonna eliminate her. I was like, ‘This is my moment. This is it.’ So, I think I kicked the soul out of her. I kicked her so hard. And she flew back and she landed on the floor. I see her just shaking her head like this, and I knew she knew that was what I was waiting for.”

Later on, Zelina Vega clarified her statements after her comments from the podcast started receiving some online backlash. Vega stated, “Lol guys, it was all in good fun. Don’t take everything so seriously. If you actually hear the interview, you see that I was laughing remembering those times because her and I knew it was just jokes and apart of it all. Pitchforks away and breathe.”

