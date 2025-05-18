Zelina Vega Reflects On Backlash 2023 Match, Says It Was Going To Be ‘Super Quick’ Aft First

Zelina Vega recently looked back at her match with Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash 2023, noting that it was supposed to be a very short one. Vega spoke with Hot 97 for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the match: “It (WWE Backlash 2023 versus Rhea Ripley) honestly is one of the most amazing feelings. Not just in my career but in my life, and I didn’t even know that it was gonna be that. That’s another thing. It wasn’t supposed to go like that at all so that’s also why I think it was, like, one of those things that were meant to be. I remember hearing, okay, the match was gonna be super quick. Whatever. ‘You’re just there to, you know, put over her strength’ and whatever…”

On sharing the ring with Ripley: But she’s also just my weirdo neighbor but anyways… Literally, she moved next door to me so, yeah, we do cosplays randomly together. To be honest though, I’m really glad, if anybody, it was her. Because that moment couldn’t have been more perfect to share with someone that I’m so, so close with so…”