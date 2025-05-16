Zelina Vega Reflects On Being WWE Women’s US Champion, First Queen Of The Ring

Zelina Vega says she’s amazed to be part of wrestling history as WWE Women’s US Champion, the first Queen of the Ring and more. Vega recently spoke with Fox News Digital and was asked how it feels to be the Women’s US Champion.

“It feels amazing,” Vega said. “When I was growing up, I just wanted to be a part of it. And of course, I wanted to be champion. I made this huge thing in my mind when I was a kid, I was like, ‘I’m gonna be champion, this is gonna happen for me.’ I didn’t see a Plan B in my mind. Now, it’s like, not only did you make it, not only you’re champion, you’re also a part of history. First-ever Queen of the Ring, like I never thought that was gonna happen.”

She continued, “So, it’s still shocking me but also that eight-year-old Thea that was like trying to get all of this sorted out in my mind. I didn’t see a Plan B, I was so stubborn. I was like, ‘No, this is happening.’ So, proving her right, it feels like the most amazing feeling.”

Vega won the WWE Women’s US Championship from Chelsea Green on the April 25th episode of WWE Smackdown.