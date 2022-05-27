Zelina Vega Reportedly Out of Action Due to Injury

Zelina Vega’s absence from WWE television is reportedly due to an injury. PWInsider reports that Vega, who last competed on WWE TV on the April 11th episode of Raw in a loss to Bianca Belair, suffered an in-ring injury that required surgery and is expected to be out for another six to eight weeks.

The site reports that Vega may be able to return around WWE Summerslam and there’s been discussion about her receiving a push when she returns, as sources say that her willingness to do what what she’s been given to do and hard work has been noticed.

Vega was most recently running under the Queen Zelina gimmick after winning the Queen’s Crown tournament last July and had a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship run with Carmella.