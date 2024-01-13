– Zelina Vega is not a happy camper with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis wrote now. She shared a video on her Instagram account this week on why she was dumfounded that Aldis said she “had to earn it” earlier this week on The Bump. Vega stated on Nick Aldis:

“I’m dumfounded by the fact saying I had to earn it. Me. Me! That I had to earn it! Right?! The person that has survived things that most people can’t even imagine, the kind of things that would have somebody like a Rhea Ripley crumble down to their knees. So don’t you dare sit up there and tell me that I have to earn it. The person that stood up against the unbeatable, right, at Backlash? The Rhea Ripley, standing up there with no fear, me! The person that put their body on the line at Money in the Bank to make sure that I took somebody out completely, that was me! Going through what I went through with LWO, with Santos, everything?! That was me! Now, all I’m doing is waiting on you. Waiting on you to pull the trigger on me and tell me, ‘It’s your time. Show me what your made of.’ Because all of I’m doing right now is just sitting back, inspiring, and paving the path for girls at Raw, SmackDown, NXT?! Disgusting.”

She wrote in the caption, “Your move, Nick.” You can view that clip below:

WWE Shop has 500 Level graphic designs for John Cena spanning different products like hooded sweatshirts, baby onesies and T-shirts.