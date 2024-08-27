Zelina Vega Returns On WWE Raw, Helps Damage CTRL Beat Pure Fusion Collective

Zelina Vega made her return to WWE TV on Raw, aiding Damage CTRL in their match against Pure Fusion Collective. Vega came out during the match and attacked Sonya Deville from behind, distracting Shayna Baszler and allowing IYO SKY to take out Shayna Baszler. Inside the ring, Kairi Sane hit the Insane Elbow on Zoey Stark to pick up the win.

Vega last appeared on WWE TV on the July 22nd episode of Raw, where she lost a match to Stark.