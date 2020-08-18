wrestling / News

WWE News: Zelina Vega Revealed as Montez Ford’s Poisoner, Asuka & Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks Clip

August 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Zelina Vega is, to no one’s surprise, the person who poisoned Montez Ford. Ford returned to Raw on tonight’s show and it was revealed that Vega was the woman who poisoned him:

– WWE posted a highlight clip from Asuka and Shayna Baszler’s match against Bayley & Sasha Banks:

