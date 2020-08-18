wrestling / News
WWE News: Zelina Vega Revealed as Montez Ford’s Poisoner, Asuka & Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks Clip
August 18, 2020 | Posted by
– Zelina Vega is, to no one’s surprise, the person who poisoned Montez Ford. Ford returned to Raw on tonight’s show and it was revealed that Vega was the woman who poisoned him:
– WWE posted a highlight clip from Asuka and Shayna Baszler’s match against Bayley & Sasha Banks:
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard on Dusty Rhodes as a Booker, Blanchard On Giving Rhodes Advice
- Rob Terry on Being Disappointed With The Menagerie in TNA, His Idea Being Shot Down as ‘Too Scary’
- Bret Hart Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan Early In Their Careers, How Limited Hogan Was in the Ring
- ROH Issues Statement on Xavier Passing Away At 43, Wrestlers Comment