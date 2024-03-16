Zelina Vega Reveals the Match She Wants for WrestleMania 40

– Speaking to SEScoops at a WWE 2K24 launch event, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega discussed wanting to team with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“In my head, I see, and maybe clip this at some point because I feel like if this ends up happening, I said it here first, but I would love to have a match at WrestleMania with me and Rey and Carlito, Joaquin, and Cruz against Santos, Elektra, and whoever other goons he wants to add to the mix. But that match would be incredible. So even if it’s just me and Rey versus Goon number one and Goon number two, I think it’d be really cool to just be able to say, man, I was on WrestleMania with Rey Mysterio. That’s my hero. That’s crazy. So that’s what I would want, for sure.”