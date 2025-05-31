– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega spoke about Mercedes Mone, noting how fans believed there was acrimony between the two after Vega called her out during the interview. Vega revealed there was never a problem between the two, she simply called out Mone because she wanted to get a feud going between the two in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Zelina Vega on Mercedes Mone: “So when it comes to me and Mercedes, we never had any beef. That’s what’s so funny. Back in the day, I had done an interview, which I remember talking to Naomi about this a long, long time ago. ”

On why she previously called her out during the interview: “I was like, it’d be really cool to get, cause I had known her prior for a while. So it was like, to get into, like, a thing with her. Like, hopefully we can get into something and WWE. Like, my brain was, I need to get to WWE any way possible. She’s one of the top girls. I want to get in the ring with her she’s dope, I want to do this. She was cool with it. People use that clip as, like, ‘Oh, my God, they’ve had beef for forever, blah, blah, blah,’ and I’m like, ‘I love that I convinced you all of that.’ I love that for me.”

On never having a problem with Mercedes Mone: “But no none of us have ever had any beef. It’s so funny to me that, I’m the common denominator between all of the beef, apparently. I’m just like, well. She trains with my cousin. Like, what? Like, they’re trying to find any little thing. Like, if I genuinely hated somebody, do you think I’d be cool with that?”

Mercedes Mone departed from WWE in 2022. She later signed with AEW in early 2024.