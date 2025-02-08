Zelina Vega Reveals Other Wrestlers Who Are Fans of Anime

– During a recent interview with The Anime Effect, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega spoke about other wrestlers in WWE who are also big fans of anime like her. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Zelina Vega on The New Day being fans of anime: “I would say more so like The New Day. Like I get to talk to like Kofi and Xavier about anime. Dawkins is a big anime guy. Ricochet really was. Rhea, her thing is Dragon Ball. Dragon Ball is her thing. But other than that, no. I don’t think anybody really knows it. Like, some people understandably so because the looks are really cool and, like, the hair is cool or whatever. Some people will do it because they think it’s just cool, the look of a character or something.”

On Dakota Kai being a big Pokemon fan: “But as far as, like, a genuine love – Oh, and Dakota Kai, obviously. Like, she loves Pokemon. So, getting to a deep-rooted love is really just, like, that group of people. It’s funny that now all of a sudden it’s becoming cool and I’m not a gatekeeper to an extent, but, I’m really… and I guess my husband is like that in a way where he’s like, ‘tattoo culture was like our thing.’ and it’s like posers, gross, but I think when it comes to this, I’m a little bit like that. It’s just like we suffered in school and we were made fun of and stuff. So now it’s like cool all of a sudden.”

Zelina Vega recently moved to the SmackDown roster as part of the transfer window, which ended earlier this week.