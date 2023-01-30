Zelina Vega Reveals Ruptured Implant Kept Her Out of Action Last Year

In an interview with Anna Faris is Unqualified (via Fightful, Zelina Vega said she missed months of action in WWE last year due to suffering a ruptured implant. She was out from May to October of last year. Here are highlights:

On if she prefers to be called Zelina Vega or Thea Trinidad: “Either one is totally fine. I’m used to hearing Thea, but as of more recently, I had a surgery in May, so from May to October, I was gone on recovery, so I hadn’t heard Zelina in a while. Now I’m hearing it again, I’m like, okay.”

On her surgery last year: “It never happens on some really cool move or some crazy flip I did outside the ring. It’s always the littlest thing that will happen, and that’s how you get injured. Knock on wood, I actually hadn’t had any serious injuries until that point. It wasn’t even really that bad. This is silly, but one of my best friends and I were in a match, and she had given me this one called a Northern Lights Suplex, where basically she kind of flips me over her backwards, and her shoulder went into my chest, and I ruptured an implant. But me, of course looking on the bright side, I was like, well they are 10 years old anyway, and I kind of wanted them bigger anyway. So it ended up working out. Lately I’m like, ‘I should have gone a little bigger, I don’t know,’ [laughs] why not?’”