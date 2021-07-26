Zelina Vega Got Advice From Rey Mysterio For WWE Money In The Bank Match, Talks Reaction From Fans

Zelina Vega was recently interviewed on WWE’s El Brunch, and she discussed a variety of topics, including the reaction from fans when she made her return to WWE pay-per-view at Money in the Bank, getting advice from Rey Mysterio, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Zelina Vega on the response from fans at Money in the Bank and her experience once again being in front of a crowd: “It’s crazy, to be honest, because for seven months, I was gone. Obviously, with COVID, it was hard because we didn’t see anyone. It was amazing to be in front of a crowd in Texas at Money in the Bank and I was really happy. When my entrance music hit, I wasn’t expecting to hear such a big reaction. From that to then seeing John Cena, Goldberg, Nikki ASH, the new Raw Women’s Champion, it was crazy.”

On participating in a Money in the Bank match: “I feel accomplished. I think a lot of girls feel the same. Even if you didn’t win, you still feel like you went out there and gave it your all. That’s definitely a feeling I’ve held on to. Just feeling proud. You want to go in there and show what you can do. Either remind the WWE universe of what I can do or just show them.”

On her favorite luchador and getting advice from Rey Mysterio: “As crazy as our history is, (Rey Mysterio) is still my favorite when I was a kid and even now. I ask his advice for a lot of things. Even Money in the Bank, I asked his advice and he was able to help me for a lot of that.”