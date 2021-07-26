wrestling / News
Zelina Vega Got Advice From Rey Mysterio For WWE Money In The Bank Match, Talks Reaction From Fans
Zelina Vega was recently interviewed on WWE’s El Brunch, and she discussed a variety of topics, including the reaction from fans when she made her return to WWE pay-per-view at Money in the Bank, getting advice from Rey Mysterio, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):
Zelina Vega on the response from fans at Money in the Bank and her experience once again being in front of a crowd: “It’s crazy, to be honest, because for seven months, I was gone. Obviously, with COVID, it was hard because we didn’t see anyone. It was amazing to be in front of a crowd in Texas at Money in the Bank and I was really happy. When my entrance music hit, I wasn’t expecting to hear such a big reaction. From that to then seeing John Cena, Goldberg, Nikki ASH, the new Raw Women’s Champion, it was crazy.”
On participating in a Money in the Bank match: “I feel accomplished. I think a lot of girls feel the same. Even if you didn’t win, you still feel like you went out there and gave it your all. That’s definitely a feeling I’ve held on to. Just feeling proud. You want to go in there and show what you can do. Either remind the WWE universe of what I can do or just show them.”
On her favorite luchador and getting advice from Rey Mysterio: “As crazy as our history is, (Rey Mysterio) is still my favorite when I was a kid and even now. I ask his advice for a lot of things. Even Money in the Bank, I asked his advice and he was able to help me for a lot of that.”
