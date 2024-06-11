Zelina Vega Says She’s Medically Cleared

Zelina Vega has revealed that she’s been medically cleared to compete. Vega had to be pulled from the Queen of the Ring tournament because she had not been cleared to compete, but made her return to physicality by attacking Liv Morgan during a six-man tag match pitting Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, & Dragon Lee against Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, & JD McDonagh on last night’s Raw. Vega was asked on Twitter on Tuesday if she’s cleared and responded in the positive, writing simply:

“I am…”

Vega’s last match was on the April 5th episode of Smackdown when she battled Elektra Lopez.