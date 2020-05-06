wrestling / News
Zelina Vega Says She Put Female Managers On The Map Again
May 6, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Zelina Vega took credit for putting female managers ‘on the map again’, using modified lyrics to Nicki Minajs’ ‘Roman Reloaded.’
She wrote: “Yo, is it me, or did I put female managers on the map again? You mad ’cause I’m at the PC, out here savage’n. You in the booth, but I’m who you be channelin’. Why they never bring you name up at the panel, then? #MuñecaTingz”
Yo, is it me, or did I put female managers on the map again?
You mad ’cause I’m at the PC, out here savage’n.
You in the booth, but I'm who you be channelin’
Why they never bring you name up at the panel, then? 🎶 #MuñecaTingz pic.twitter.com/GcvuluWOpv
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Doesn’t Want to Manage The Revival in AEW, Says He’s Not Interested in a Long-Term Role Anywhere
- Video Reveals Bride of Frankenstein Mask That Was Created for Erick Rowan to Use At WrestleMania 32 But Not Used, Rowan Responds
- Eric Bischoff Says James Storm Didn’t Like Putting Other Talent Over, Recalls Backstage Story Where Storm Didn’t Want to Confront Scott Steiner
- WWE Reportedly Bringing Star Back Due To Lower Ratings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)