Zelina Vega Says She Put Female Managers On The Map Again

May 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Angel Garza Zelina Vega Austin Theory RAW 3-30-20

In a post on Twitter, Zelina Vega took credit for putting female managers ‘on the map again’, using modified lyrics to Nicki Minajs’ ‘Roman Reloaded.’

She wrote: “Yo, is it me, or did I put female managers on the map again? You mad ’cause I’m at the PC, out here savage’n. You in the booth, but I’m who you be channelin’. Why they never bring you name up at the panel, then? #MuñecaTingz

