Zelina Vega Says the LWO Is A Beacon of Hope For Others

In an interview with the New York Post, Zelina Vega spoke about being part of the LWO and why she sees the group as a beacon of hope for others. She will face Rhea Ripley tonight at WWE Backlash. Here are highlights:

On being a part of the LWO: “I feel like with the LWO, it’s cool because you’re fighting for people who haven’t gotten opportunities, who haven’t gotten their right chance. They haven’t had the opportunities that they deserve and have been respected for the hard work that they put in. Being that beacon of hope really. I feel like that for me, I’m hope for other people. It’s crazy to say that’s how people view me now. It’s something I’m very, very thankful for that they believe in me that much.”

On how she’s changed since her return: “When I first came back I was platinum blonde starting in Legado where I’m the heel obviously. Now, breaking into this babyface character, it’s a new version of Zelina. She’s LWO, she’s more colorful. She’s getting to show her anime side. She’s getting to show her gaming side. It’s all different evolutions of me and I never stop growing and creating because I love that part so much.”

On being a babyface now: “I’m not the normal kind of babyface that’s like, ‘Yay, cheer for me because you’re supposed to.’ I feel like it’s because people relate to me is the reason why it’s happened so quickly. … They relate to me because they also love anime or gaming or they’re smaller in stature like me or they’re Latino or they have someone like a Rhea Ripley in their life that they realistically want to punt in the face.”