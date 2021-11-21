Zelina Vega Says Vince McMahon Personally Apologized For Cutting 9/11 Anniversary Smackdown Match

Zelina Vega has revealed that she got a personal apology from Vince McMahon after her scheduled match on the 9/11 anniversary episode of Smackdown was cut for time. As you may recall, Vega was scheduled to be in a tag team match on the Madison Square Garden show, which would have meant a lot to her she was hoping to perform in honor of her father who died in the attacks.

Speaking with TalkSPORT, Vega revealed that McMahon called her to inform her of the match being cut for time and personally apologized for the situation. She noted, “A lot of people were really upset, but I felt like a lot of the anger was misguided.” I was disappointed, but I also knew it wasn’t a personal thing. If you knew, and obviously a lot of the fans don’t know that the show goes in an order, the way that it went timewise, it got too close and they had to cut it. When it got cut, Vince called me and apologised because he wanted to make sure that I knew ‘listen, this wasn’t done to you personally or anything, it was literally just this [the time], I had to make that call and I’m so sorry.’ And people don’t know that side either.”

She continued, “I love and appreciate my fans so, so much. I wish I could just squish their little faces. Because sometimes people can feel like they’re part of the machine and it’s no big deal and the fans probably don’t give a crap, but the outpouring of love I felt that day – and a bunch of other days to – is incredible. Without the fans we’d literally be nowhere. Just know it wasn’t something done personally to me. To have a boss to care enough to call you and go ‘look I’m sorry’, that’s important.”