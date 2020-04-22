wrestling / News
Zelina Vega Shares Bathing Suit Photos From Photo Shoot
April 22, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently shared some photos on Instagram from a recent bathing suit photo shoot by photogpher Daniel Forero. You can check out those photos below.
More Trending Stories
- Lance Archer Discusses If He’s Worried That Jake Roberts Is Taking Some of His Spotlight, Which One Name He Wants To Work With In AEW
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on How He Got His Job in WWE, How He Made Brian Gewirtz Angry After Meeting with Vince McMahon
- Arn Anderson Discusses Scott Steiner Confronting Hulk Hogan’s Wife During WrestleMania 31 Weekend, Allegedly Threatening To Kill Hogan
- Jim Ross Reveals What He Told Dixie & Bob Carter He Needed If He Was To Join TNA