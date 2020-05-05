WWE News: Zelina Vega Shares More Bikini Shoot Photos, Rey Mysterio’s Mask Maker Showcased

View this post on Instagram

It’s Monday, you know what that means! Blessing your feeds, NEW #Youtube video! It’s part 3/3 of our Q&A session! ***LINK IN BIO*** (contest for our subscribers ends 5/19! Sub now and turn post notifications on then TWEET OR DM us a screen shot! You’ll qualify to win our #AtoZ care package! A follow, t-shirt, signed card, a kitty Polaroid and more!) Aaaaand I get to slay #RAW like no one else can tonight. #winning I ain't gotta get a plaque, I ain't gotta get awards I just walk up out the door all the girls will applaud All the girls will commend, as long as they understand That I'm fighting for the girls, that never thought they could win 'Cause before they could begin you told 'em it was the end But I am here to reverse the curse that they live in 🎶 📸: @forerophotography *TMT Fitness Packs and Water Bottles are still available and what better time than now? No gym? NO PROBLEM! We got your back! Head on over to TheaTrinidad.com for a pack! Instruction video coming soon*