WWE News: Zelina Vega Shares More Bikini Shoot Photos, Rey Mysterio’s Mask Maker Showcased
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has been sharing some more bikini and swimsuit photos from her recent bathing suit photo shoot by photogpher Daniel Forero on her Instagram account this week. You can check out those photos she shared below. She also promoted her YouTube channel she shares with her husband, fellow WWE Superstar Aleister Black, which you can check out HERE.
It’s Monday, you know what that means! Blessing your feeds, NEW #Youtube video! It’s part 3/3 of our Q&A session! ***LINK IN BIO*** (contest for our subscribers ends 5/19! Sub now and turn post notifications on then TWEET OR DM us a screen shot! You’ll qualify to win our #AtoZ care package! A follow, t-shirt, signed card, a kitty Polaroid and more!) Aaaaand I get to slay #RAW like no one else can tonight. #winning I ain't gotta get a plaque, I ain't gotta get awards I just walk up out the door all the girls will applaud All the girls will commend, as long as they understand That I'm fighting for the girls, that never thought they could win 'Cause before they could begin you told 'em it was the end But I am here to reverse the curse that they live in 🎶 📸: @forerophotography *TMT Fitness Packs and Water Bottles are still available and what better time than now? No gym? NO PROBLEM! We got your back! Head on over to TheaTrinidad.com for a pack! Instruction video coming soon*
– WWE released a new video showcasing Masahiro Hayashi, the mask maker for Rey Mysterio. You can view that video below.
