wrestling / News

WWE News: Zelina Vega Shares More Bikini Shoot Photos, Rey Mysterio’s Mask Maker Showcased

May 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zelina Vega

– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has been sharing some more bikini and swimsuit photos from her recent bathing suit photo shoot by photogpher Daniel Forero on her Instagram account this week. You can check out those photos she shared below. She also promoted her YouTube channel she shares with her husband, fellow WWE Superstar Aleister Black, which you can check out HERE.

View this post on Instagram

It’s Monday, you know what that means! Blessing your feeds, NEW #Youtube video! It’s part 3/3 of our Q&A session! ***LINK IN BIO*** (contest for our subscribers ends 5/19! Sub now and turn post notifications on then TWEET OR DM us a screen shot! You’ll qualify to win our #AtoZ care package! A follow, t-shirt, signed card, a kitty Polaroid and more!) Aaaaand I get to slay #RAW like no one else can tonight. #winning I ain't gotta get a plaque, I ain't gotta get awards I just walk up out the door all the girls will applaud All the girls will commend, as long as they understand That I'm fighting for the girls, that never thought they could win 'Cause before they could begin you told 'em it was the end But I am here to reverse the curse that they live in 🎶 📸: @forerophotography *TMT Fitness Packs and Water Bottles are still available and what better time than now? No gym? NO PROBLEM! We got your back! Head on over to TheaTrinidad.com for a pack! Instruction video coming soon*

A post shared by Thea Trinidad Budgen (@zelina_vegawwe) on

View this post on Instagram

love this edit, plz tag yourself awesome human.

A post shared by Thea Trinidad Budgen (@zelina_vegawwe) on

– WWE released a new video showcasing Masahiro Hayashi, the mask maker for Rey Mysterio. You can view that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rey Mysterio, WWE, Zelina Vega, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading