wrestling / News

WWE News: Zelina Vega Shoots Down Andrade vs. Apollo Crews Rematch, Poll on Aleister Black’s Extreme Rules Opponent

July 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andrade Almas Zelina vega WWE Smackdown

– Some people may be clamoring for a second go-around for Andrade and Apollo Crews, but Zelina Vega isn’t among them. After Crews called for a rematch of his loss to Andrade last night, which Billie Kay seconded, Vega said no and explained why:

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who they think knocked on Aleister Black’s door last week. Black challenged his mystery knocker to a match at Extreme Rules, which WWE has yet to officially confirm as a match. As of this writing, the results are:

Randy Orton: 52%
Buddy Murphy: 18%
Cesaro: 17%
Braun Strowman: 9%
Kevin Owens: 3%

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Aleister Black, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Zelina Vega, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading