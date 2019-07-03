WWE News: Zelina Vega Shoots Down Andrade vs. Apollo Crews Rematch, Poll on Aleister Black’s Extreme Rules Opponent

– Some people may be clamoring for a second go-around for Andrade and Apollo Crews, but Zelina Vega isn’t among them. After Crews called for a rematch of his loss to Andrade last night, which Billie Kay seconded, Vega said no and explained why:

I 2nd that 🙋🏻‍♀️ — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) July 3, 2019

Uhm no, he can’t just demand things. Plus, I’m sick of him making love eyes at me.@AndradeCienWWE and I’s time is very valuable. https://t.co/vlrMEr2egE — Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) July 3, 2019

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who they think knocked on Aleister Black’s door last week. Black challenged his mystery knocker to a match at Extreme Rules, which WWE has yet to officially confirm as a match. As of this writing, the results are:

Randy Orton: 52%

Buddy Murphy: 18%

Cesaro: 17%

Braun Strowman: 9%

Kevin Owens: 3%