wrestling / News

Zelina Vega Shows Off New Tattoo on The Bump (Pic)

October 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zelina Vega WWE Smackdown

Zelina Vega has some new ink showing off her love for Pokemon, and she shared it on this week’s The Bump. Vega appeared on Wednesday morning’s show and during said appearance, she showed off her tattoo of Espeon as yoiu can see below.

Vega is set to face Carmella in the semifinals of the Queen’s Crown Tournament on Friday’s supersized episode of Smackdown.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Bump, WWE, Zelina Vega, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading