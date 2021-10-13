wrestling / News
Zelina Vega Shows Off New Tattoo on The Bump (Pic)
October 13, 2021
Zelina Vega has some new ink showing off her love for Pokemon, and she shared it on this week’s The Bump. Vega appeared on Wednesday morning’s show and during said appearance, she showed off her tattoo of Espeon as yoiu can see below.
Vega is set to face Carmella in the semifinals of the Queen’s Crown Tournament on Friday’s supersized episode of Smackdown.
Check out #ZelinaVega @TheaTrinidad's sweet Espeon tattoo!@Pokemon@WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/rFfrweeGSA
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2021
Only the Queen from Queens would rock something as dope as this. https://t.co/gxV84tNPtl
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) October 13, 2021
