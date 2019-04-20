Zelina Vega Shoots Down Fan Suggesting She Has Pregnancy Morning Sickness

– Zelina Vega posted on Twitter on how she’s been getting sick very often on Twitter. She wrote, “Why is it that I’ve been getting sick what feels like once a month?! I hate this. I even did one of those vitamin IV treatments with extra vitaC, but I still feel miserable.”

Later on, a fan suggested she take a pregnancy test because she might have pregnancy morning sickness. Zelina Vega responded, “Uhm no. You clearly don’t know the difference between being flu-like sick and needing vitamin c vs. pregnancy morning sickness. And even if I did, I sure wouldn’t be tweeting about it. So, let’s kill that rumor right now.” You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

As previously reported, Vega married Aleister Black last February. Black was recently drafted to the Raw roster during the WWE Superstar Shakeup. Meanwhile, Vega joined Andrade on Raw.

