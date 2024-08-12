Zelina Vega Thanks Fans For Support, Says She Won’t Let Them Down

In a post on Twitter, Zelina Vega thanked her fans for their support and promised not to let them down.

She wrote: “I know I say it a lot but just know, I really appreciate y’all. I often think of that 9yr old girl going to MSG w/ my dad to watch and now I take him in the ring with me, sung out by the most incredible fans in the world. Thank you all for believing in me. I won’t let you down.”