Zelina Vega Thinks LWO Could Change Her Career

During an appearance on The Bump (via Wrestling Inc), Zelina Vega spoke about being a part of the LWO and how she believes the group is an opportunity for her to change her career.

She said: “The best things come when you’re not expecting it. Once the LWO finally came together, cause it’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time, now that it’s actually here and I feel the WWE Universe is so strong behind me. And mind you, they’ve only seen one side of me for a long time. So I love that they’ve embraced me so much. Now it’s just this is the moment, this is the moment that I feel like could really change my career. Honestly, I remember Liv talking about that, saying there was someone that texted her saying that she was an inspiration to the rest of the locker room. One of those texts came from me.“