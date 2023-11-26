wrestling / News

Zelina Vega, B-Fab, Rhea Ripley Top November’s WWE Instagram Photos

November 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Superstar and anime super fan Zelina Vega at the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. She presented _Best Anime Song_ and _Best Romance._ Image Credit: Crunchyroll

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Instagram Photos for the month of November. The latest picks include Katana Chance attending EDC, Zelina Vega sharing a gym selfie, B-Fab showing why she’s the dime that makes the deals, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

