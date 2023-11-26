wrestling / News
Zelina Vega, B-Fab, Rhea Ripley Top November’s WWE Instagram Photos
November 26, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Instagram Photos for the month of November. The latest picks include Katana Chance attending EDC, Zelina Vega sharing a gym selfie, B-Fab showing why she’s the dime that makes the deals, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the month? 📸 https://t.co/L0Rtti7Tl9 pic.twitter.com/LKxPv8lrft
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
