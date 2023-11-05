– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Zelina Vega with a great cosplay gallery, including her cosplaying as Cammy from Street Fighter, Dakota Kai as Jinx from League of Legends and Arcane, Katana Chance wearing a “Dead Inside But Caffeinated” shirt along with some fishnet stockings, the Gargano family enjoyed a very Spider-Verse Halloween, Ludwig Kaiser showing off the sculpted stone, Shotzi and Scarlett getting ready to bust some ghosts, and more. You can check out some of this week’s photos below:

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/9zXx1oycLs pic.twitter.com/yQEiAkvVkC — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2023