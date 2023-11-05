wrestling / News

Zelina Vega Cosplays as Cammy, Dakota Kai as Jinx, Alexa Bliss Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos

November 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Superstar and anime super fan Zelina Vega at the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. She presented _Best Anime Song_ and _Best Romance._ Image Credit: Crunchyroll

WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Zelina Vega with a great cosplay gallery, including her cosplaying as Cammy from Street Fighter, Dakota Kai as Jinx from League of Legends and Arcane, Katana Chance wearing a “Dead Inside But Caffeinated” shirt along with some fishnet stockings, the Gargano family enjoyed a very Spider-Verse Halloween, Ludwig Kaiser showing off the sculpted stone, Shotzi and Scarlett getting ready to bust some ghosts, and more. You can check out some of this week’s photos below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Instagram, WWE, Zelina Vega, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading