wrestling / News
Zelina Vega, Maxxine Dupri, & Michin Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
February 18, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. Some of this week’s picks include Zelina Vega at the Demon Slayer premiere in New York City, Chelsea Green celebrating Valentine’s Day with Matt Cardona, Charlotte Flair celebrating the holiday with husband Andrade, Maxxine Dupri, Samantha Irvin, Carmella, Michin and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/svrpi9I0VV pic.twitter.com/yV8CAwTjUI
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks The Rock’s WWE Return To Align With Roman Reigns Has Been Confusing
- Note on Backstage WWE Reactions & Theories That John Laurinaitis Is Vince McMahon’s “Fall Guy”
- Arn Anderson On Locker Room’s Reaction To Hulk Hogan Coming Into WCW
- Ted DiBiase On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Money Can Buy A Lot Of Things, But Not Integrity’