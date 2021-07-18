Zelina Vega Trashes Liv Morgan, Says Shotzi ‘Looks Like a Cute Little Booger’

– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega appeared on today’s WWE Money in the Bank preview show edition of WWE’s The Bump. During the show, she discussed Liv Morgan, any Superstars who have caught her eye and more. Below are some highlights and clips from today’s appearance by Vega on The Bump:

Vega on Liv Morgan: “I can make it successful, and I think that’s really the biggest thing for me is trying to make it successful, just so I can rub it in Liv Morgan’s face, and it’s going to be so great when she’s crying in her little glitter tears! And it’s gonna suck so bad! Did you hear her?! Did you see her on Friday?! It was ridiculous. She had the whole WWE Universe eating out of her disgusting little palms. And she was just like, ‘I just got in the Money in the Bank and I’m crying!’ Shut up! Do you guys hear her?! Like it’s ridiculous! Crocodile tears! Hello!”

On if she understands Morgan’s frustration: “Considering the fact that I’ve done this since I was 17 years old, I can definitely understand the grind, but what makes you any better than me? What makes you better than anyone else in this match? There’s nothing. There’s nothing. No, I have absolutely no respect for Liv because No. 1, she cries to get what she wants. Look at her! Look at her! It’s disgusting! *Wah wah* Look at you! You look crazy, bro! You out here looking crazy!”

Zelina Vega on if any Superstars have caught her eye or impressed her: “Well, I mean, I will say — again, seeing them on my level is not really there, but I am impressed with Shotzi and Tegan. I am a little impressed with them, you know. They’re no rookies. This isn’t their first rodeo, but at the end of the day, I was like, ‘Okay, clearly you’re willing to put your body through whatever,’ and sometimes that’s what it takes; being able to do whatever you need to do to get the win. And I feel like we can see eye to eye on that.”

On Shotzi being a “cute little booger”: “Have you seen Shotzi? She kind of looks like a cute little booger. You know, with the green hair and everything. She’s just like a cute little booger. It’s great!”

Zelina Vega is one of the competitors in the Women’s Money in the Bank Match at today’s event, along with Liv Morgan. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else later tonight.

