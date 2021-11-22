Zelina Vega On Triple H’s Influence On Her WWE Career, Frustration With Her Return Being Spoiled Online

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Zelina Vega discussed Triple H’s influence on her WWE career, frustration with her return being spoiled online, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Zelina Vega on Triple H’s influence on her WWE career: “As a manager, as a person. We call him ‘Papa H’ because he’s been there for everything, every part of our career even on the main roster. Any time we had a question, professionally or personally, he was always there for us. He always gave me that confidence that I needed, that extra little boost that I needed. He would say things like, ‘There’s no one like you right now, not even on the main roster. You can do this.’ Little things that I needed, and it helped me propel to the next level. Even when I told him, ‘Hey, um, I’m getting married.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, okay so you and Andrade are getting married?’ No, me and Aleister. He’s like, ‘What, wait? You guys completely threw me off with that. I didn’t even think you guys were together.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, we were hiding it for a very long time.’ He was just so happy, and he was like, ‘My babies are getting married but not the babies that I….you know what I mean, I’m just so happy for you guys.’ It’s really cool. He’s Papa H.”

On her frustration with her return being spoiled online: “What made it funny was at that time when it came out, I wasn’t really back yet. It wasn’t really a thing yet, and I know that they were filming something for my husband so that’s what I was initially there for. It made it funny because I was like, this isn’t even 100 percent yet, y’all are talking like it is but then you don’t know the specifics. But I can’t tell you the specifics, so just shut up, just stop. When it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be, if it’s meant to be. Why take that away from the fans? Those are my biggest issues with stuff like this, it’s like, why ruin it and take moments away from the fans that are genuinely going to have a really cool moment instead of, ‘I read on the internet that she was coming back anyway, so whatever, it’s not even a big deal.’ Yeah, I know it’s not a huge deal when you already know about it.”

