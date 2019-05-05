WWE News: Zelina Vega Tweets Photo Of All Current Latin WWE Stars, Kairi Sane Says Goodbye To NXT, WWE Stars Celebrate Star Wars Day

– Zelina Vega posted a photo on Twitter of all the Latin stars in WWE, including Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Kalisto and others.

Latinos stand up 🙌🏽 And me? The only Latina that matters porque yo soy la mejor. #LaMuñeca #Tranquilo pic.twitter.com/pYx476UM7f — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 5, 2019

– Kairi Sane is working her final live event appearances. She tweeted a message to Io Shirai and said goodbye to her and NXT as well. She is now a member of the Smackdown roster.

Even when we're apart, my heart will be with you, @shirai_io ☺️💕⚓️ Thank you so much, #NXTWestPalm !!

And Thank you so much, @WWENXT . I won’t forget to be grateful, and I’m going to challenge myself to do something new each day. https://t.co/YmiKTq7qbX — KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) May 4, 2019

– Several WWE stars (and Bully Ray) have posted to social media to celebrate Star Wars Day, which is May 4.