wrestling / News
WWE News: Zelina Vega Tweets Photo Of All Current Latin WWE Stars, Kairi Sane Says Goodbye To NXT, WWE Stars Celebrate Star Wars Day
– Zelina Vega posted a photo on Twitter of all the Latin stars in WWE, including Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Kalisto and others.
Latinos stand up 🙌🏽
And me? The only Latina that matters porque yo soy la mejor. #LaMuñeca #Tranquilo pic.twitter.com/pYx476UM7f
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 5, 2019
– Kairi Sane is working her final live event appearances. She tweeted a message to Io Shirai and said goodbye to her and NXT as well. She is now a member of the Smackdown roster.
Even when we're apart, my heart will be with you, @shirai_io ☺️💕⚓️
Thank you so much, #NXTWestPalm !!
And Thank you so much, @WWENXT .
I won’t forget to be grateful, and I’m going to challenge myself to do something new each day. https://t.co/YmiKTq7qbX
— KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) May 4, 2019
– Several WWE stars (and Bully Ray) have posted to social media to celebrate Star Wars Day, which is May 4.
#MayThe4thBeWithYou, friends. pic.twitter.com/4MFh8AWM2N
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 4, 2019
May the 4th be with you. #maythe4thbewithyou #utlandstorm @sarahloganwwe #starwars #jomsborg #vikingr #ourvikinglife pic.twitter.com/ol30ra6dV5
— Erik (@Erik_WWE) May 4, 2019
“For my ally is the Force, and a powerful ally it is.”#MayThe4thBeWithYou @ClaraSinclare pic.twitter.com/Eq0xJRo62V
— Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) May 4, 2019
My favorite SKYwalker.#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/hySrxhPbbk
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 4, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Wants Big Smackdown Names on Raw Due to Low Ratings, Roman Reigns Plan to Return to Raw Gets ‘Shut Down’ by WWE
- Jim Ross on If He Was Comfortable Wearing Toga At WrestleMania IX and If He Went Commando
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Undertaker Being Angry About ECW Invasion Storyline at WWF Mind Games
- Bruce Prichard Once Made the WWE Locker Room Believe Taka Michinoku Was in the Yakuza