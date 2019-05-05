wrestling / News

WWE News: Zelina Vega Tweets Photo Of All Current Latin WWE Stars, Kairi Sane Says Goodbye To NXT, WWE Stars Celebrate Star Wars Day

May 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Andrade Almas Zelina vega WWE Smackdown

– Zelina Vega posted a photo on Twitter of all the Latin stars in WWE, including Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Kalisto and others.

– Kairi Sane is working her final live event appearances. She tweeted a message to Io Shirai and said goodbye to her and NXT as well. She is now a member of the Smackdown roster.

– Several WWE stars (and Bully Ray) have posted to social media to celebrate Star Wars Day, which is May 4.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kairi Sane, Zelina Vega, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading