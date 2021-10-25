Zelina Vega Reveals Vince McMahon’s Backstage Reaction After She Won WWE Queen’s Crown

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Zelina Vega discussed Vince McMahon’s reaction after she won the Queen’s Crown Tournament at WWE Crown Jewel, her future goals with the company, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Zelina Vega on Vince McMahon’s reaction after she won the Queen’s Crown Tournament at WWE Crown Jewel: “Vince walked up to me after the match in the back and said, ‘You walked in here queen, and now it’s official. I almost lost it.”

On wrestling Doudrop: “I was looking forward to this match the second I learned it was going to be against her. She is amazing, and she loves this so much. We had a match in 2019 at an NXT Worlds Collide show. That was our first time ever touching, and I thought it was hard-hitting and entertaining. I couldn’t wait to wrestle her again, and it’s amazing that I got to do it in Saudi Arabia in the finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament. This was a first-time-ever tournament, and we wanted to make history. To me, that’s incredibly special.”

On her future goals in WWE: “This is finally my time to show out to everyone who I am. I’m not in anyone’s shadow. This is my time to show why I am a star. Queen Zelina, it feels so incredible to say that. I’m bringing it to Spanish, too—La Reina, that’s me. It feels absolutely right to say that. This is me, and it is mine. It’s been a hell of a journey, and I’m looking forward to continuing my story as Queen Zelina. Every time I step into the ring, I feel like I have to prove myself. I take this opportunity in WWE very seriously. This is my time, and it starts now.”