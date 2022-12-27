wrestling / News

Zelina Vega Says She Wants a Match With Ronda Rousey

December 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Queen Zelina Vega WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Zelina Vega turned 34 today, and she revealed that her birthday wish is for a match with Ronda Rousey. Vega posted to her Twitter account on Tuesday to comment on her hopes for the match, writing:

“I haven’t blown out candles yet this year but we all know what my wish is… @RondaRousey”

Rousey is currently the Smackdown Women’s Champion, and will face Raquel Rodriguez in her next title defense. Vega hasn’t had a match on WWE TV since April when she faced Bianca Belair in a loss, though she has worked two off-TV matches in December. Both matches were mixed tag team matches, the first being a dark match where she teamed with Damian Priest & Legado del Fantasma in a losing effort against Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, Madcap Moss & Matt Riddle after the December 2nd Smackdown. The second was last night when she teamed with Legado and lost to Hit Row at the Madison Square Garden house show.

