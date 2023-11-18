– It was a bad night for Zelina Vega. First, Santos Escobar’s comments regarding Rey Mysterio. Also, she was later jumped by Damage CTRL. Earlier today, Vega issued a warning to Damage CTRL on social media. She wrote, “Oh and one more thing.. Dumbass Contr- Damage Control.. one thing you don’t do, is kick a Boricua when she’s down. You’ll regret that.. dead ass.”

Also, Mia Yim later added, “And another one who they snatched a second war games opportunity from? Yea, it’s on. Fs in the chat for Dumbass Ctrl.” You can view that exchange below:

Oh and one more thing.. Dumbass Contr- Damage Control.. one thing you don’t do, is kick a Boricua when she’s down. You’ll regret that.. dead ass. — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) November 18, 2023