Zelina Vega Weighs In On Her TNA Experience, Recalls Sting & Kurt Angle Going to Bat For Her

Zelina Vega is a challenger for the Raw Women’s Title now, but once upon a time she was Rosita in TNA and she weighed in on that experience on a recent episode of Table Talk. Vega spoke with D-Von Dudley and the rest of the crew about her time in the company and how several top names in the company went to bat for her during her time there. You can check out the highlights and full video below:

On her experience in TNA: “I think it was good for what it was. I was young at the time, I was 19 years old when I got signed when you think about it, so it’s like forever ago. But I needed that experience, because it introduced me to Sarita who is still someone who I consider my cousin. We were on-screen cousins, but she’s considered family. And I went to Mexico and I got to train in CMLL — which is funny, because that is where I met Andrade initially in 2011. So, that whole story of ‘They’ve known each other for a while,’ it wasn’t a lie. And you know, it was good for what it was.”

On not getting the opportunity she could have there: “Maybe they just thought, ‘Oh, we’re not going to take a chance on her.’ Which is weird because people like you [D-Von] — I remember you constantly was always going to bat for me. Kurt Angle was always going to bat for me. Sting was always going to bat for me. And I remember the day he had passed by Dixie and said, ‘We should put a title on that one.’ And I’m like, ‘What?’ And the next day, I’m not even joking. The next day, Terry Taylor comes up to me and he goes, ‘Hey kid. We’re giving you the tag titles tonight, we’re giving them to you tonight. And you’re getting the pin.’ And I’m like, ‘Stop lying, you — what?’ Again, it was a great experience and something I needed to grow as a performer. Because I got to meet all the people I work with now. A.J. and Jeff Hardy. So I needed it at the time, but now I feel like I’m the butterfly I was supposed to be. All that was my cocoon stage, but now I’m the butterfly I’m supposed to be.”

