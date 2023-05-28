Zelina Vega On Why She Was Partnered With the LWO On Smackdown

Zelina Vega is paired with Santos Escobar and the LWO, and she recently discussed how the partnership was pitched to her. Vega joined Legado del Fantasma when the group arrived on Smackdown, and she talked about the pairing on a recently episode of Wrestling With Freddie. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how it was pitched: “The way it was explained to me was, ‘Well, the group is new to the main roster and you’re very known by the SmackDown audience. And by putting him with you people go, ‘Oh what is this about, we already know her to be a heel manager, we know her to be the heel wrestler. If she’s introducing them, then that’s what they’re about.’ I think it was really just to help make the transition for the fans easier.”

On the group’s evolution: “It’s evolved so much since now, being with Rey, and first of all what the hell, eight-year-old Thea is like, ‘What is life,’ but now having Rey on our side and having LWO be a thing again it’s crazy,” Vega said. “Now it’s we’re wrestlers in a team, not me managing wrestlers.”