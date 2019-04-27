wrestling / News

WWE News: Zelina Vega Wishes Kris Wolf A Happy Retirement, WWE Posts Photo Gallery Of Superstars With Multiple Titles

April 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Zelina Vega

– In a post on Instagram, Zelina Vega paid tribute to Kris Wolf, who retired from wrestling after her final match last night. She wrote:

– WWE has posted a new photo gallery of Becky Two Belts and all the other various superstars who have held more than one championship at the same time.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Zelina Vega, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading