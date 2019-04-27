wrestling / News
WWE News: Zelina Vega Wishes Kris Wolf A Happy Retirement, WWE Posts Photo Gallery Of Superstars With Multiple Titles
April 27, 2019 | Posted by
– In a post on Instagram, Zelina Vega paid tribute to Kris Wolf, who retired from wrestling after her final match last night. She wrote:
– WWE has posted a new photo gallery of Becky Two Belts and all the other various superstars who have held more than one championship at the same time.
All. That. GOLD. 😍 https://t.co/hCtIj31PHT
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2019
