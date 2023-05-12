Zelina Vega On What Her WWE Backlash Match Meant To Her, the Response From Fans

Zelina Vega recently discussed how how much her match against Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash meant on a personal level. Vega, who came up short but got a huge fan response, spoke with Uproxx for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:

On what the moment meant to her: “I take that with such pride because it’s representation, not just for Latinos, but for the women as well to have somebody to look up to, somebody that relates to us in so many different ways. It’s cool to have those moments where you have people saying you’re an inspiration because I just want to be what Rey Mysterio was for me growing up.”

On the fan response: “Puerto Ricans are so passionate, especially for their own. The response has been massive. The Rock always said, (WWE has) the most electrifying fans in sports entertainment, but I never really understood what he meant fully until I experienced it while I was in the ring and felt that electricity from the fans. This is what he meant.”