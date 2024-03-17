Zelina Vega Weighs In On WWE Expanding Diversity Of Women’s Division

Zelina Vega is happy to see WWE’s women’s division becoming a more diverse group of competitors. Vega recently spoke with SEScoops and was asked about WWE culturally expanding its women’s roster, noting that it’s becoming a “melting pot of amazing cultures.”

“It’s cool,” Vega said (per Fightful). “I think it’s amazing that WWE is kind of like, the melting pot of a bunch of amazing cultures, and we can all learn from each other and all just blossom in our own way. I think I’m pretty sure Elektra is Puerto Rican as well. But just to have that moment in Puerto Rico like I did for people, even though she won’t cop to it. You know, have a moment like that and have people like her or Roxanne or people looking like, wow, we can do that. Like, now that’s something we can accomplish, too. You know, and have our own moments and have our own ways.”

She added, “I just think it’s really cool that, there’s still first time evers somehow. Somehow there’s still first time evers. It’s like being the first ever queen, I’m still like… ‘Wow, that happened, huh?’ Like, that’s like a history book thing. As an 8-year-old kid, like, just wanted to be here and whatever. I’m like, whoa, that’s way cooler than I thought it would get to.”