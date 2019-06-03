Zelina Vega’s Superstar Picks Added To WWE Network

A new selection of Superstar Picks, this time from Zelina Vega, has been added to the WWE Network. It includes:

Heat 02/20/2000 – Essa Rios vs Funaki

Zelina Vega explains how Lita inspired her, and recalls a match between Essa Rios and Funaki where Lita shined brightly in the spotlight.

RAW 07/01/2002 – Jeff Hardy vs The Undertaker

Zelina remembers connecting with Jeff Hardy’s ultimate underdog story, and recalls his incredible ladder match against Undertaker on Raw.

RAW 03/10/2003 – The Rock vs The Hurricane

Zelina reminisces about the hilarity of Hollywood Rock, and his memorable match against The Hurricane that saw a truly shocking conclusion.

SummerSlam 2005 – Eddie Guerrero vs Rey Mysterio

Zelina simultaneously laughs at the absurdity and marvels at the athleticism of the Mysterio vs Guerrero Ladder Match from SummerSlam 2005.

Unforgiven 2006 – Trish Stratus vs Lita

Zelina discusses her emotions while watching Trish Stratus’s farewell match, and explains the personal admiration she has for Trish today.

RAW 04/07/2014 – AJ vs Paige

Zelina fondly remembers Paige’s WWE debut match against AJ on Raw, and discusses her personal connection to that special moment.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans – Aleister Black vs Andrade

Zelina recalls her fond memories and multilayered connection to the Aleister Black vs Andrade match from NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.

SmackDown 03/30/2000 – Power Couple

Zelina discusses the power couple of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and the night they walked out with all the gold, albeit with some help.