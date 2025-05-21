– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE LFG recruit Zena Sterling spoke about the highly talked about segment from the first season, when former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James critiqued Sterling’s wrestling attire, noting how the women of the Divas Era fought hard so the current generation would not have to wrestle in lingerie.

Zena Sterling said on Mickie James (via Fightful), “The biggest thing she taught me was the gear side of things.”

When Bully Ray asked Sterling if she understand’s Mickie’s point of view, Sterling responded, “I do. Absolutely, I see her perspective. I 100% respect her opinion and everything she told me about my gear.” She continued, “She showed me ways that you can go out there and be appealing to the audience without putting a bad image on the business.”

Sterling came in as the runner-up for the first season of WWE LFG. She is also slated to compete in the upcoming second season, which debuts on June 22 on A&E. Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy won the first season. You can view a clip of James’ polarizing critique below: