Zenshi Signs With MLW, Debuts Next Weekend

June 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zenshi

– Zenshi has joined MLW and will make his debut next weekend in Chicago. MLW announced on Sunday that the South American luchador has signed with the promotion and will debut on July 6th at the MLW: Fusion taping in Chicago at Cicero Stadium.

The announcement notes:

This morning Court Bauer revealed the latest wrestler to ink with Major League Wrestling with a tweet touting his July 6th debut:

See one of South America’s most amazing athletes and decorated champions make his Major League Wrestling debut this Saturday July 6 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

