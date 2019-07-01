Zenshi Signs With MLW, Debuts Next Weekend

– Zenshi has joined MLW and will make his debut next weekend in Chicago. MLW announced on Sunday that the South American luchador has signed with the promotion and will debut on July 6th at the MLW: Fusion taping in Chicago at Cicero Stadium.

The announcement notes:

This morning Court Bauer revealed the latest wrestler to ink with Major League Wrestling with a tweet touting his July 6th debut:

He's been lighting up Chile, Peru and Mexico grabbing belts and now he comes to @MLW July 6th in Chicago. Once you experience @TheAerialArtist you'll never forget it. The new MLW signee is going to shake up the middleweight division. #ZenLucha pic.twitter.com/VYAGC2he9O — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) June 30, 2019

See one of South America’s most amazing athletes and decorated champions make his Major League Wrestling debut this Saturday July 6 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago.