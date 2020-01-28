Zenshi vs. El Lindaman Added to MLW Fightland

– MLW has announced a new matchup for the MLW Fightland card scheduled for Saturday, February 1. It will be OWE’s El Lindaman vs. Zenshi. The event will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out the full announcement below.

International showcase takes center stage this Saturday night in Philadelphia!

PHILADELPHIA — MLW today announced Zenshi vs. El Lindaman (representing OWE) for MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia this Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

“This could be the match of the night,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Both athletes are explosive, have that innovative high-octane offense and can go all night. Buckle up. This match could give you whiplash… it’s going to be that fast and furious.”

Oriental Wrestling Entertainment’s El Lindaman looks to suplex and submit the South American double champion Zenshi when they clash this Saturday night for the first time-ever.

Known for his sky combat, Zenshi will look to blitz the stocky member of #Stronghearts with aerial attacks.

An explosive 5’3″, the bleached blonde El Lindaman is a spark plug with a dangerous arsenal of attacks.

Known for his Locomotion Tiger Suplex as well as using a version of the Kumagoroshi, El Lindaman has an arsenal rich in devastating moves that can quickly put his adversary in the danger zone.

The American born Zenshi is one of South America’s most decorated luchadores.

Holding the Chile Lucha Libre International All Star Championship for a record 5 years (and counting!) and Peru’s LWA International Championship, the aerial artist is a perennial main eventer in South America.

With both men honoring the bushido code, a fierce battle is guaranteed when they clash for the first-time ever this Saturday night.

