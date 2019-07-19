Zenshi vs. Hijo De La Park Set For MLW Never Say Never

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Zenshi and Hijo De La Park for MLW Never Say Never, which happens next Thursday in New York City. Here’s a press release:

Zenshi vs. Hijo de LA Park middleweight mayhem in NYC this Thursday

MLW returns to the Big Apple with a FUSION TV taping! Zenshi and Hijo de LA Park prepare for sky combat in NYC.

Middleweights will tangle for the first time ever as South American double champion Zenshi takes on the unpredictable Hijo de LA Park. Which luchador will be one step closer to a title shot? Find out this Thursday LIVE in NYC!

MLW today announced Zenshi vs. Hijo de LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta) for MLW: Never Say Never ’19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $20 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Wouldn’t it be grand if Salina de la Renta controlled both the World Heavyweight and Middleweight Championships? With LA Park guaranteed a title shot anytime, anywhere, Hijo de LA Park is in the hunt for a title shot. So close, matchmakers anticipate a title bout could happen in 2019. IF he can continue his winning ways.

In the way of Promociones Dorado’s conquest for golden is the amazing Zenshi.

Holding the Chile Lucha Libre International All Star Championship for a record 1,965 days (and counting) and Peru’s LWA International Championship, the decorated aerial artist Zenshi is a perennial main eventer in South America.

Originally from Atlanta, the tecnico luchador relocated a few years ago to South America on a journey of enlightenment. Now calling Santiago, Chile home, Zenshi reemerges in America as a transformed fighter.

Wearing a colorful mask, the high flying luchador is one of South America’s most popular fighting athletes. Thrilling fans and overwhelming opponents with gravity defying attacks such as Salvador Dragon (a running dragonrana from a lunge, sometimes with a bounce handstand) the Michealandbelo (bottom rope 450 Splash) or the Yin & Yang (630 senton from middle turnbuckle), Zenshi is South America’s premier luchador.

Witness sky combat LIVE in New York July 25 at the Melrose Ballroom as MLW presents an MLW Fusion TV taping (buy tickets). The card has a 7pm start time.

Signed for July 25:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

DREAM MATCH

LA Park vs. Jimmy Havoc

FIRST-TIME EVER

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT

Teddy Hart (champion) vs. MJF

MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT

Austin Aries vs. Ace Austin

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Rey Horus vs. Bestia 666 (presented by Salina de la Renta)

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. CARIBBEAN CHAMPION

Alex Hammerstone vs. Savio Vega

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Richard Holliday

MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT

Low Ki vs. Jimmy Yuta

MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT

Zenshi vs. Hijo de LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: Ross & Marshall Von Erich • Mance Warner • Ricky “El Sicario” Martinez • Air Wolf • Konnan • Myron Reed • Jordan Oliver and more!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS, FreeSports in UK and Ireland as well as EGO TV in Israel.

Tickets start at just $20. There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30 P.M.) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet with select MLW fighting athletes.

Please note: General Admission SRO Tickets are: $20 for advance sales, $25 Day of Event at the door.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

