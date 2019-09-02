Zenshi vs. Jordan Oliver Added To MLW War Chamber

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Zenshi vs. Jordan Oliver for MLW War Chamber in Dallas on September 7. Here’s a press release:

Zenshi battles Injustice’s Jordan Oliver in middleweight action this Saturday in Dallas

Following one of the most exciting trios matches in MLW history over the weekend, MLW has decided to pit two participants from each respective team in what promises to be sensational sky combat.

Major League Wrestling today announced Zenshi vs. Jordan Oliver at MLW: War Chamber at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on September 7.

The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

After demanding justice at MLW events and on social media, the new trio of Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil now vow injustice on all in MLW.

Following a wild trios encounter over the weekend on FUSION (watch) where Injustice flagrantly broke the rules, Zenshi demanded a 1-on-1 encounter with a member of the group and Jordan Oliver has accepted.

Joining Injustice after speaking out on Twitter claiming to “identify” with the injustices Myron Reed has faced in MLW, the 19-year old Newburgh, NY wrestler has emerged as a threat in the middleweight division.

This match signals the biggest challenge of Oliver’s career as he faces a decorated South American double champion in Zenshi.

Will Zenshi’s cutting edge arsenal, experience and speed be enough to overcome Jordan? Or will there be strength in numbers with Injustice being the x-factor ringside?

Find out live this Saturday, September 7 in Dallas! Tickets available at MLWTickets.com.

Confirmed for September 7:

FIRST-EVER WAR CHAMBER MATCH

The Von Erichs, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & ??? (cornered by Kevin Von Erich) vs. CONTRA Unit

2/3 FALLS WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

The Hart Foundation vs. The Dynasty (c)

BUNKHOUSE MATCH

Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc (presented by Salina de la Renta)

Austin Aries vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Los Parks (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Séptimo Dragón & Magnus

A tribute to Gary Hart

Timothy Thatcher vs. Douglas James

The debut of Dominic Garrini

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Low Ki • Injustice’s Myron Reed & Kotto Brazil • Gringo Loco • Air Wolf • Ace Austin • The Spirit Squad and more!