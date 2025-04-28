wrestling / News
Zero1 Brings Back Hayabusa Character at Recent Event
April 28, 2025 | Posted by
The Hayabusa character is back, showing up at Zero1’s event yesterday and defeating Masato Tanaka. After the match, it was announced that Hayabusa and Jinsei Shinzaki will team against Tanaka and Mammoth on May 7.
This is the second iteration of the Hayabusa character. The first, Ezaki Eiji, passed away in 2016. He previously retired after suffering an in-ring accident that paralyzed him.
I will be seated for Hayabusa 2.0 pic.twitter.com/COBZx7hyJ8
— ''Z U B A Z'' 嵐ズバズ (@Zubazthestorm) April 27, 2025
【4.27 #ルチャフェス ESPECIAL試合結果】
★第8試合 #ハヤブサ復活 ！スペシャルシングルマッチ 60 分１本勝負
×田中将斗 (10分36秒 / 片エビ固め) ハヤブサ○
※ファイヤーバード・スプラッシュ#pwzero1 pic.twitter.com/rwN8oiJ5CC
— プロレスリングZERO1（ゼロワン） (@ZERO1_Wrestling) April 27, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Explains Why WWE Acquiring AAA Is a Positive Move, Says He Will Be Part of WWE’s Creative Team
- Bishop Dyer Says Gable Steveson Rubbed People Wrong in NXT
- Arn Anderson On The Greatest Tag Teams Not In the WWE Hall of Fame
- Details On Reactions in WWE To Karrion Kross’ WrestleMania After-Show Comments