Zero1 Brings Back Hayabusa Character at Recent Event

April 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Hayabusa character is back, showing up at Zero1’s event yesterday and defeating Masato Tanaka. After the match, it was announced that Hayabusa and Jinsei Shinzaki will team against Tanaka and Mammoth on May 7.

This is the second iteration of the Hayabusa character. The first, Ezaki Eiji, passed away in 2016. He previously retired after suffering an in-ring accident that paralyzed him.

