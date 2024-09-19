wrestling / News

Zeuxis Added To 2024 CMLL Women’s International Grand Prix

September 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Zeuxis Image Credit: WWE

CMLL has announced that World Women’s Champion Zeuxis is the latest addition to the 2024 Women’s International Grand Prix. She joins Team Mexico, which also includes LLuvia. Team World currently includes Unagi Sayaka and Tessa Blanchard. The event happens on October 25.

