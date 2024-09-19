wrestling / News
Zeuxis Added To 2024 CMLL Women’s International Grand Prix
September 19, 2024 | Posted by
CMLL has announced that World Women’s Champion Zeuxis is the latest addition to the 2024 Women’s International Grand Prix. She joins Team Mexico, which also includes LLuvia. Team World currently includes Unagi Sayaka and Tessa Blanchard. The event happens on October 25.
#CMLLInforma || ¡Zeuxis hará historia y representará a México en el #GrandPrixCMLL 2024!
📲 https://t.co/kelGXKyh3j pic.twitter.com/q7G6Hrx3Cq
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 19, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Rikishi Shares Message Asking for Prayers for His Son Jimmy Uso
- Jonathan Coachman Slams Syringe Spot During Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland at AEW All Out
- Rhea Ripley Explains Why She Licked Liv Morgan at WWE Bash in Berlin
- Henry O. Godwinn On Making Move From WCW To WWE, Working In Old WWE Rings