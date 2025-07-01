– As previously reported, AEW star and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone beat Zeuxis at AEW Grand Slam Mexico to win the CMLL World Women’s Championship. Zeuxis revealed on social media this week that she underwent surgery to fix a meniscus tear.

She wrote (via Google Translate), “After 1 month with a meniscus tear and working at 100%, finally coming out of surgery, and ready for recovery to be at 1000%, I’ll be absent from what I love most, which is the ring and the fans, but I promise to return and bring back everything that belongs to me.”

You can view the photo and message she shared below. Mone ended Zeuxis’ 278-day title run. Mercedes Mone now holds the AEW TBS Championship, the CMLL World Women’s Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, and the EWA Women’s Championship. After winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, she is now slated to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title later this month at AEW All In Texas.