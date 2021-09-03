wrestling / News
Impact News: Zicky Dice Appears on Impact Wrestling, Six-Man Tag Match Clip
– Zicky Dice made his Impact Wrestling debut on tonight’s show in a segment with Brian Myers. On tonight’s show, Myers vetted all the potential wrestlers recruited by Sam Beale and cut all of them except Dice and Manny Lemons. You can see the clip below:
.@Myers_Wrestling assesses all the #IWantToBeAProfessional candidates that @sambeale23 has assembled. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/nofofNVQ5K
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 3, 2021
– Impact also shared the following clip of Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace, and Rachael Ellering defeating Tenille Dashwood, Kaleb, and Madison Rayne after Wilde hit a German suplex on Kaleb with a K:
Let's Get Wilde! #IMPACTonAXSTV @RealTaylorWilde pic.twitter.com/r61NdKoMO9
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Britt Baker Signing Contract Extension With AEW
- AEW All Out Media Call: Tony Khan On CM Punk Creative, Surprise For Casino Battle Royale, Women’s Division, More
- Rumored Reason for PAC’s Absence From AEW All Out Said To Be Similar To Sasha Banks
- More WWE NXT Wrestlers Said To Be ‘On The Chopping Block’, Including Veterans