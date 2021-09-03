Impact News: Zicky Dice Appears on Impact Wrestling, Six-Man Tag Match Clip

– Zicky Dice made his Impact Wrestling debut on tonight’s show in a segment with Brian Myers. On tonight’s show, Myers vetted all the potential wrestlers recruited by Sam Beale and cut all of them except Dice and Manny Lemons. You can see the clip below:

– Impact also shared the following clip of Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace, and Rachael Ellering defeating Tenille Dashwood, Kaleb, and Madison Rayne after Wilde hit a German suplex on Kaleb with a K: