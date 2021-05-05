Zicky Dice Files To Trademark His Ring Name

Fightful reports that on April 30, Zicky Dice (real name Nicholas Zoppo) filed to trademark ‘Outlandish Zicky Dice’ for wrestling purposes.

The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. FIRST USE: 20180123. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20180123”

Dice is currently a free agent after his deal with the NWA expired at the beginning of the year.