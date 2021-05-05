wrestling / News
Zicky Dice Files To Trademark His Ring Name
May 5, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful reports that on April 30, Zicky Dice (real name Nicholas Zoppo) filed to trademark ‘Outlandish Zicky Dice’ for wrestling purposes.
The trademark is for: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. FIRST USE: 20180123. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20180123”
Dice is currently a free agent after his deal with the NWA expired at the beginning of the year.
