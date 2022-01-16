Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise Results 01.15.22: Taya Valkyrie Wrestles for First Time Since WWE Release, Paige Appears

Results from Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise event on Saturday night are below (h/t WrestlingInc). Dice defeated Evil Uno in the main event. Taya Valkyrie also returned to the ring for the first time since her WWE release last year, losing to Thunder Rosa.

The show took place at the Action Building in Canton, GA and aired on Twitch.

* Madusa was introduced and brought Zicky Dice out, who proceeded to call Madusa old and told her to get out of the ring. She said she’s the producer of the show and has a surprise for Dice. She cut to a Twitch cam featuring Paige, who cut a promo on Dice and invited the fans to vote for the type of match Dice will have against Evil Uno tonight.

* Chris Bey & Myron Reed defeated Lord Bengston & Trey Miguel

* nZo defeated Rich Swann

* Carlie Bravo won the Hey Brother Battle Royal

* Effy defeated Dalton Castle

* Thunder Rosa defeated Taya Valkyrie

* Evil Uno defeated Zicky Dice